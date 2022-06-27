Video Shows Lightning Strike Boat Carrying Several People

Video shared by the U.S. Coast Guard shows the exact moment in which lightning struck a boat carrying seven people.

The incident took place about 100 miles away from the coast of Clearwater, Florida and resulted in all of the passengers being rescued.

"There was just the biggest flash like light bulbs right in your face," boat passenger Sherrie Kelley told FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

Kelley is seen wearing a blue and white hoodie and sitting next to her brother, Glenn Rumer, in the video shared by the Coast Guard and originally captured by another passenger named Josh, which shows a lightning bolt strike right between them.