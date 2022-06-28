Boy Scout Troops Help Save Passengers After Amtrak Train Crash in Missouri

Two Boy Scout troops helped save fellow passengers on a Chicago-bound Amtrak train that detailed in Missouri, according to Fox News.

After spending an intense week backpacking in New Mexico, Boy Scout Troops 73 and 12 were traveling home to Appleton, Wisconsin, when their Amtrak train hit a dump truck and derailed in Missouri. In the aftermath, the scouts broke windows and helped pull people out of the train cars. In addition, they used their first-aid training to help injured passengers as they waited for first responders to arrive.

One of the scouts, a 15-year-old, found the driver of the dump truck. The driver was laying in a nearby ditch after being ejected from his vehicle during the crash. The boy provided him with first aid and tried to stabilize him, but the driver intimately died from his injuries. The young scout comforted him until the driver passed away.

The two troops consisted of 16 boys, aged 13 to 17, and eight leaders. Two of the leaders were injured in the accident and taken to the hospital, and one of the scouts was also injured and taken to the hospital. In total, at least four people were killed and 150 others were transported to hospitals with injuries.