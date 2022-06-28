Dan Reynolds Reveals Why Imagine Dragons Almost Quit Making Music

Imagine Dragons are currently on tour in Europe, and Dan Reynolds shared a touching story on Instagram about how a man named Martin believed in the band when they were having trouble believing in themselves.

"Walking the streets of Bergen, Norway today before our show I ran into Martin," Reynolds captioned a photo of the two of them. "This man booked us our first international gig 12 years ago before we were signed. Just a few broke musicians at the time, we applied online for a chance to fly to Bergen and play a festival. Martin told me he listened to over 2000 band entries and heard our early version of 'Hear Me' and picked us. Little did he know that we were close to giving up as a band at the time - but moments like this kept us believing we were on the right path. Thank you to all the Martins out there that champion young artists and give us a chance to succeed. We wouldn’t be here without you."

Instead of quitting, Imagine Dragons are one of the biggest bands in the world and are gearing up to release their sixth studio album. See Reynolds' touching post below.