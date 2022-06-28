Eegee's Will Open Its First West Valley Location Soon

Tucson-based restaurant, Eegee's, is making its debut in the West Valley area next month. ABC 15 reported that the Tucson staple is set to open in the West Valley on July 7th.

The new location will be housed in a 2,300-square-foot building with a "contemporary design." There will also be a piece of artwork bu Phoenix-based artist Meg Stapp, a walk-up ordering window, and a drive-thru window.

The grand opening on July 7th will have music, activities, and "Eegee's swag for sale" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a special-edition sticker that will be given to the first 2,500 guests at the new restaurant.

Eegee's newest West Valley location will be at 3510 W. Peoria Avenue in Phoenix. It will be open Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. The drive thru window will remain open until 10 p.m.

The chain wrote on Twitter:

"Oh hey West Valley... wanna hang out on July 7th?! We can’t wait to welcome you to our newest location at 35th Ave and Peoria opening next week! Stop by & snag a custom sticker designed by @meghowart and round up your total at the register to donate to @americancancersociety"