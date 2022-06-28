Mountain Lion Surprises Vacation Guests At Arizona Resort

It's no secret that Tucson has some of the best resorts with relaxing pools and breathtaking views. They're so great that they're drawing in some unexpected guests.

News 4 Tucson reported that a mountain lion gave resort guests in Tucson a little shock as it chilled next to the pool on Saturday.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the hot temperatures are forcing wild animals to seek water in populated areas.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department Tucson wrote on Instagram:

"A mountain lion seems to gaze at its reflection poolside Sat. evening at a Tucson area resort. It left without incident. Heat & drought lead wildlife to seek water in populated areas."