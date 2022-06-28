North Carolina Woman's Birthday Wish Comes True With $100,000 Lottery Win

A birthday wish come true! A woman in North Carolina is celebrating both a personal milestone and a major lottery win after buying the lucky ticket days after her birthday.

Days after celebrating her birthday, Millicent Massey, of Fuquay-Varina, kept the party going by purchasing a $25 Spectacular Riches scratch-off ticket from the Food Lion on Broad Street, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. Apparently her birthday brought her just the luck she needed to win the massive $100,000 prize.

"I was just like, 'Oh my God,'" she recalled, saying she was pretty much speechless after seeing how much she won from the ticket. "That's really all I could say."

Massey claimed her prize at lottery headquarters on Friday (June 24), taking home a grand total of $71,017 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what she plans to do with her new winnings, she told lottery officials she hopes to pay some bills and save the rest.

"My birthday was Tuesday so it can't get any better than this," she said.

According to lottery officials, the Spectacular Riches game launched in October with eight grand prizes of $1 million and 20 prizes of $100,000. After Massey's win, five $1 million prizes and 12 $100,000 prizes remain in play.