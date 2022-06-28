Ohio Man Thrown From Tractor, Crushed By Trailer

A man riding in a a tractor pulling a trailer down a country road in Green Township was the victim of a fatal crash that occurred on Monday night. According to WDTN, state troopers have announced the victim of the crash to be 62-year-old Michael Kenney. Kenney was transporting hay on Lisbon road near Middletown road when his tractor became separated from his trailer. When the trailer detached, Kenney was abruptly thrown off of the tractor.

The trailer that had disconnected from the tractor lost stability and landed directly on the ground where he had been thrown off of the tractor. Police detailed that the trailer was hauling an abundance of hay, and Kenney was trapped underneath it all. When emergency personnel arrived on the scene; Kenney was still conscious and was immediately taken to the hospital. WDTN mentioned that he later died at the hospital due to injuries that were sustained while being trapped under the heavy trailer.

There has not been any information released regarding what (if any) vehicle crashed into the tractor, or if the entire incident spawned from the disconnection of the trailer. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating the details of the fatal crash.