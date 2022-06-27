This Is The Healthiest County In Ohio

The healthiest county in Ohio also one of the wealthiest counties. After multiple factors were evaluated, this particular county scored a higher health score than the rest.

According to a list compiled by U.S News & World Report, the healthiest county in all of Ohio is Delaware County. This county houses nearly 215,000 people and is the tenth healthiest county in all of America. Delaware County can be found just outside of Columbus and is known for its flourishing economy and infrastructure.

Here is what U.S News & World Report had to say about compiling the data to find the healthiest county in Ohio:

"The fifth annual Healthiest Communities project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents nationwide across dozens of metrics that explore the critical role location plays in the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans, such as a community's poverty rate, obesity prevalence, spending on healthy food and more. These metrics are grouped into 10 broad categories including the economy, the environment, population health, housing and public safety. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance as well."

For more information and a full list of the healthiest counties throughout the state visit HERE.