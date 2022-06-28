"I think the first order of business is the music," Sammie said. "we can't be a group if we have bad music and none of us creates bad music."



From there, the conversation started to go left and instantly gave fans flashbacks of their Verzuz battle. Before they formed a plan to release new music, Pleasure P proclaimed his songwriting and singing skills dominated over the rest of the group while Bobby V played the piano and Ray J promoted his new show College Hill on BET+. Before they spoke on other business moves for the potential group, Ray J, Sammie and Bobby V cleared the air about the comical moment during their Verzuz battle when all the performers teamed up on Ray J to sing "One Wish."



"I didn't try to steal your moment," Sammie explained. "I was really just trying to like sing with you and then when I realized maybe you had too many Casamigos shots, we were trying to help. If there's any consolation, the group part -- that's your team mate part."