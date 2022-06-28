A Texas basketball coach died Monday (June 27) after allegations about inappropriate behavior surfaced online.

Bobby Morris, who was the head boys basketball coach at City View Junior/Senior High School, died by suicide Monday in Burkburnett, according to Texoma's Homepage. Morris was found by police at the Burkburnett home during a welfare check after relatives reported a "cryptic" Facebook post.

In the post, which has since been deleted, the basketball coach apologized to his family for the "weaknesses in his life" and asked for forgiveness.

Morris' death comes days after allegations of inappropriate conduct were made on social media over the weekend. Several Facebook posts detailed inappropriate situations with the basketball coach, who was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong issued the following statement about the investigation:

"City View ISD has a zero-tolerance policy toward inappropriate conduct with students by our employees. We have read multiple allegations on social media regarding one of our employees, and we are investigating these allegations in the best way we can. Unfortunately, this investigation is difficult because we have not received any complaints at the District, and no one has come forward to the District to file a complaint against any of our employees. Nonetheless, we are fully cooperating with all law enforcement agencies. The safety and well-being of our students are our priorities."