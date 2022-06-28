Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He Attempted Suicide While Calling Megan Fox

“I wouldn’t leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark,” MGK says in the documentary. “I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like, I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me.” He continues, "I called Megan. I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me.’ I’m in my room and I’m, like, freaking out on her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I’m yelling on the phone and like the barrels in my mouth. And I go to cock the shotgun, and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan’s like dead silent.” After the scary moment, MGK says he realized he needed to "kick the drugs" in order to keep Fox and his daughter Casie in his life. "That was kind of where I started realizing, like, something’s not right."

Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink is now streaming on Hulu.