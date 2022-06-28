This Is The Best Hotel In Chicago

Wether you are planning a trip, or searching for the best staycation location, look no further than the highest rated-hotel in the city.

According to Travel & Leisure, the best hotel in all of Chicago is the Viceroy Chicago. The Viceroy is known for its prime location off of State Street. It is surrounded by some of the most popular shops and attractions that the Windy City has to offer, and features luxury accommodations such as rain showers and stunning views of Lake Michigan from every angle.

Here is what Travel & Leisure had to say about the Viceroy:

"Located in the exclusive Gold Coast neighborhood, Viceroy Chicago embodies the glitzier side of the Windy City and puts guests in walking distance to some of the city's premier shopping and sights. Most of the 180 Midcentury Modern guest rooms, including 18 suites, offer stunning views of Lake Michigan. Bathrooms are fitted with rain showers and stocked with luxe body products by Natura Bissé. Readers love the "great food and beverage venues," including Devereaux, the rooftop bar where guests can drink craft cocktails and look out on the Chicago skyline. Downstairs is Somerset, the hotel's restaurant, which serves dishes like asparagus-lemon risotto and Rohan duck confit."

