These Are The Best Nachos In Chicago

If you were not already hungry, you might be after reading this.

Nachos are for everyone. This classic dish can be made as an appetizer or a whole meal depending on the quantity of toppings. A plate of nachos can simply feature corn chips and melted cheese, or a mountain of meat, onions, jalapeños, beans, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, and sour cream. Some nachos can be made buffalo chicken-style, with shredded turkey and beef, cubed steak, pulled pork, or tofu depending on dietary restrictions and preferences. Regardless of your taste, there is only one restaurant in the entire city that serves up the best nachos around.

According to Lovefood, the best plate of nachos in all of Chicago can be found at the Broken Barrel Bar. Their most famous plate of nachos is topped with brussel sprouts and radishes. Almost sounds healthy, right? The customers' favorite part about the nachos served at Broken Barrel Bar is the amount of cheese that they top them with.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the nachos at Broken Barrel Bar:

"Not a dish for the faint-hearted, the Roasted Sprouted Nachos from industrial-style venue Broken Barrel Bar load oven-roasted Brussels sprouts, sliced radishes, a jalapeño-Cheddar sauce, salsa and sour cream over tortilla chips. The unusual combination goes down a treat with customers who praise its size, the amount of sauce that’s used, and the fact the chips manage to stay crunchy. You can add brisket, pulled pork and grilled or crispy chicken to the mix too."

For more information regarding the best nachos served in every state visit HERE.