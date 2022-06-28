This Is The Best Taco In Missouri

Chicken, pork, beef, fish or veggies — It can be hard to decide what kind of taco to get when there are so many different options available. Plus, when there are a plethora of places to eat said tacos, from fast food to nice Mexican restaurants, it can make the decision even harder. Luckily, we're here to help.

Mashed graciously compiled a list of all the best tacos from all the best restaurants in every state. They combined reviews, recommendations, awards and other forms of recognition to cultivate the roster. So, what did they have to say about Missouri?

They named the Mexican Street Tacos at Rosy's Cakes and Paco's Tacos in St. Peters as the best tacos in Missouri:

What's better than tacos? Tacos with a delicious dessert like tres leches cake, sopapillas, flan, or churros! That's exactly what you can get at Rosy's Cakes & Paco's Tacos. Located in the city of St. Peters, the Mexican Street Tacos are so good that you'll tell your entire familia about them. Other memorable meals at Rosy's Cakes & Paco's Tacos include the Arroz Con Pollo, the Burrito Campechano, and the Chicken Milanesa Torta. But it's the best tacos in Missouri that will have you coming back again and again.