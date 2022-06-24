This Is The Most Beautiful Campground In Missouri

By Taylor Linzinmeir

June 24, 2022

In a world where everything is available to you at your fingertips, everyone needs to disconnect sometimes. One fun and easy way to do just that is to spend some time in the great outdoors. You can turn your phone off, shed your responsibilities for a while and breathe in some fresh air. If you are looking to escape to the wilderness, we suggest you check out the best campground in your state.

Outside asked their writers and editors for their favorite campsites across the country, allowing them to tap into a wealth of local expertise. They named Johnson's Shut-Ins Campground as the best site in Missouri. Here's what they had to say about it:

This 8,549-acre park feels different from the surrounding area, thanks to the sheer volume of rock that corrals the river into slides, pools, and waterfalls on the edge of the Mark Twain National Forest in southeastern Missouri. The park’s campground (from $13) is fully developed, but it also has a loop of walk-in sites with wooden platforms if you place a premium on privacy. Wherever you pitch your tent, bring your bathing suit and come prepared to explore; this area is more rugged than you might expect Missouri to be.

Planning on traveling soon? Check out the full list of all the best campgrounds in the United States here.

