This Is The Most Beautiful Campground In Missouri

Outside asked their writers and editors for their favorite campsites across the country, allowing them to tap into a wealth of local expertise. They named Johnson's Shut-Ins Campground as the best site in Missouri. Here's what they had to say about it:

This 8,549-acre park feels different from the surrounding area, thanks to the sheer volume of rock that corrals the river into slides, pools, and waterfalls on the edge of the Mark Twain National Forest in southeastern Missouri. The park’s campground (from $13) is fully developed, but it also has a loop of walk-in sites with wooden platforms if you place a premium on privacy. Wherever you pitch your tent, bring your bathing suit and come prepared to explore; this area is more rugged than you might expect Missouri to be.

