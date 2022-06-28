This Is The Best Taco In Wisconsin

Chicken, pork, beef, fish or veggies — It can be hard to decide what kind of taco to get when there are so many different options available. Plus, when there are a plethora of places to eat said tacos, from fast food to nice Mexican restaurants, it can make the decision even harder. Luckily, we're here to help.

Mashed graciously compiled a list of all the best tacos from all the best restaurants in every state. They combined reviews, recommendations, awards and other forms of recognition to cultivate the roster. So, what did they have to say about Wisconsin?

They named the Beer-Battered Fish Taco at Mazorca Tacos in Milwaukee as the best taco in Wisconsin:

We all know that Milwaukee is famous for its beer, so it makes perfect sense that the best tacos in the city would incorporate beer into the mix. That's exactly what happens at Mazorca Taco, where their Beer Battered Fish Taco is even better than you're imagining. If you don't like fish, you'll be happy to learn that they also apparently marinade their beef in beer too. Give either of these tacos a try, and you too will be saying good things about Mazorca Taco, the best taco joint in Wisconsin.