US Warships Were Swarmed By 'At Least 100' UFOs, Naval Crew Says

A Naval crew has reportedly told a documentary filmmaker that U.S. warships were swarmed by "at least 100" UFOs in 2019.

Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell told DailyMail.com that the crew from the ships involved in a mysterious incident off the Southern California coast in July 2019 explained the incident to him.

Deputy Director for Naval Intelligence Scott Bray said during a UFO hearing last month that the branch was "reasonably confident" that the objects involved were drones, however, Corbell said he wants more answers, claiming an intelligence failure would "dwarf our mistakes made surrounding the events of 9/11."

"I don't care if these were 'drones' or true UFOs, pyramids, triangles or even seagulls with lights strapped onto their wings," Corbell said. "I want the fundamental question to be answered. Do we know the controllers of these units?"