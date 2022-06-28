US Warships Were Swarmed By 'At Least 100' UFOs, Naval Crew Says
By Jason Hall
June 28, 2022
A Naval crew has reportedly told a documentary filmmaker that U.S. warships were swarmed by "at least 100" UFOs in 2019.
Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell told DailyMail.com that the crew from the ships involved in a mysterious incident off the Southern California coast in July 2019 explained the incident to him.
Deputy Director for Naval Intelligence Scott Bray said during a UFO hearing last month that the branch was "reasonably confident" that the objects involved were drones, however, Corbell said he wants more answers, claiming an intelligence failure would "dwarf our mistakes made surrounding the events of 9/11."
"I don't care if these were 'drones' or true UFOs, pyramids, triangles or even seagulls with lights strapped onto their wings," Corbell said. "I want the fundamental question to be answered. Do we know the controllers of these units?"
The claims made to Corbell contradict previous statements by Naval intelligence and raise questions about the aircraft caught on video possibly being advanced foreign technology or otherworldly objects.
"We don't know yet what exactly these craft were. But whatever they are, their abilities and presence alone represents a serious national security issue and shouldn't be dismissed out of hand," Corbell said.
The filmmaker had previously shared videos of the warship incident -- which were verified by the Pentagon -- of radar screens picking up multiple aircrafts on social media last year, which went viral on social media.
Last November, Pentagon announced its plans to launch a new office aimed to track and assess unidentified flying objects spotted in military training airspace.
The Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group (AOIMSG) will be part of the office of the defense undersecretary for intelligence and security and focus on working alongside other federal agencies to “detect, identify and attribute” UFOs and assess, and as appropriate, mitigate any associated threats to safety of flight and national security,” Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks confirmed in a memo obtained by DefenseOne.com.
In June, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a preliminary assessment on unidentified aerial phenomena.
In the report, the UAP Task Force admitted to receiving reports of 144 unexplained encounters between the U.S. military and UFOs and didn't rule out the possibility of alien connections, though still not explicitly selling the theory either.