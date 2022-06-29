200 Desert Tortoises Are Up For Adoption In Arizona And You Can Get One

By Ginny Reese

June 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Anyone looking for a new pet now has the opportunity to own a desert tortoise. 12 News reported that the Arizona Game and Fish Department has 200 Sonoran desert tortoises up for adoption.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said:

"Due primarily to illegal breeding, AZGFD has 200 tortoises of various ages and sizes available for adoption. Captive tortoises grow up to about 14 inches long and can live 80-100 years. They cannot be released back into the wild because they could spread diseases that harm wild populations."

Anyone looking to adopt must have a securely enclosed yard or a separate enclosure to keep the tortoises away from hazards such as fire pits, pools, and other animals. There also must be an appropriate amount of space for the tortoise to escape the Arizona heat.

There is a one tortoise limit for each person or household, but an additional tortoise fo the same sex can be adopted if it's going to be held in a completely separate enclosure.

Click here for more information.

