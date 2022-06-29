Avril Lavigne took to TikTok to recreate the cover of her 2002 debut album Let Go.

The "Bite Me" singer visited the exact same New York City spot on Canal Street where she originally shot the album cover. Posing with her arms crossed while staring into the camera, the clip later shows a side-by-side of the album cover where she was posed the same way. "20 years later..." she wrote in the caption. Simple Plan's "I'm Just A Kid" plays in the background of the video to which the pop-punk band replied: "This is amazing! Happy 20th Anniversary! 🤩🥺👏🤘🙌" The video has since gone viral with over 2 million likes.

Watch the TikTok below.