Calvin Harris Reveals Jam-Packed List Of 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2' Features

Calvin Harris has finally revealed the lineup of artists that will be featured on his upcoming project Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2. The DJ and producer posted a short video to social media sites on Wednesday, June 29th, showing a scenic view of the ocean while the names of artists that will be featured on the album appeared on the screen.

The highly anticipated summer-themed anthology is set for an August 5th release date. It follows his massively successful 2017 Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 which also boasts an impressive lineup of guest features like Frank Ocean, Migos, Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, Pharell, and more.