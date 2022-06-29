Child Saved From Attempted Abduction At Ohio Festival By Volunteer

A volunteer recently thwarted a child abduction attempt at a Hilliard fundraising festival, according to WKBN 27.

According to court records, 20-year-old Ketema Faye helped set up an inflatable bounce house at the ISKON Temple festival, but stuck around the festival after finishing the setup. He allegedly grabbed a 6-year-old child's hand as they were exiting the bounce house and tried to lead them away from the bounce house and through the festival entrance.

When the child said they wanted to go back to their father, Faye allegedly shushed the child, tightened his grip and kept walking as the child tried to pull away, according to Franklin County Sheriff's Office Sargent Brian Toth. That's when another volunteer noticed something wasn't right. “She asked, ‘Is this your child?’ and Mr. Faye responded, ‘Yes,’ and the child spoke up and said, ‘No, this isn’t my dad,'” Toth said. “That worker thwarted off this abduction.”

The child's parents were also volunteering at the festival. After the father looked away for a matter of seconds to help another child, he realized his own was gone. Toth said the other volunteer's actions are a prime example of how speaking up and teaching children about stranger danger can save lives. “Speak up, let the adults know, let someone know around you, yell loud, scream, make a scene there,” Toth said.

Faye, who has no association with the Temple, was taking into custody on Saturday (June 25) and is facing a felony charge of abduction.