Demi Lovato Announces Next Single 'Substance': Listen To A Snippet

By Yashira C.

June 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Demi Lovato's next single officially has a release date — "Substance" will be out on July 15.

The singer made the announcement on Instagram Wednesday evening (June 29) alongside a photo of the eye-catching cover art and a snippet of the new song. Demi is seen lip-syncing and jamming to the track while rocking bangs and a messy bun. Earlier this week, the "Skin Of My Teeth" singer teased new lyrics, stirring up theories from fans on what song was coming next. "Think we might be crashing/Everyone’s laughing/Time is just passing/Yet nothing lasts," they wrote on Twitter. Fans are ecstatic after the announcement writing that they "can't wait" and that the release date for the single "can't come soon enough."

See the cover art and scroll through to listen to the snippet below.

Earlier this month, Demi revealed that their eighth studio album HOLY FVCK is set to release on August 19. The upcoming album will be 16 tracks long and is "a sonic journey grounded in Demi’s rock and pop-punk roots and illustrates an earnest yet tongue-in-cheek retrospective of their life experiences," according to a press release. Demi has said of their new era, "Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.