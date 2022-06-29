Demi Lovato Announces Next Single 'Substance': Listen To A Snippet

Demi Lovato's next single officially has a release date — "Substance" will be out on July 15.

The singer made the announcement on Instagram Wednesday evening (June 29) alongside a photo of the eye-catching cover art and a snippet of the new song. Demi is seen lip-syncing and jamming to the track while rocking bangs and a messy bun. Earlier this week, the "Skin Of My Teeth" singer teased new lyrics, stirring up theories from fans on what song was coming next. "Think we might be crashing/Everyone’s laughing/Time is just passing/Yet nothing lasts," they wrote on Twitter. Fans are ecstatic after the announcement writing that they "can't wait" and that the release date for the single "can't come soon enough."

See the cover art and scroll through to listen to the snippet below.