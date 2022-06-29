Dinosaurs Will Soon Stomp Around Again In San Antonio

San Antonio will soon have dinosaurs stomping once again as a popular exhibit, Jurassic Quest, returns to the city.

KSAT reported that the dinosaurs will be inside the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall from August 12th until August 14th. The Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall is located at 3201 E Houston Street near the AT&T Center.

Visitors will be able to ride dinosaurs, dig for fossils, meet baby dinosaurs, and discover the secrets of the megladon.

So what is Jurassic Quest?

Jurassic Quest is a self-guided quest. Attendees typically spend around two to three hours exploring. There will be over 100 life-size animatronic dinosaurs filling the halls at the exhibition.

Ticket prices vary by age and day of attendance. They start at $19 for seniors and $22 for children and adults. Children two and under get in free.

