H-E-B, Butt Family Donating $10 Million To Replace Robb Elementary School

The Butt Family and H-E-B are donating $10 million to the Uvalde school district to build a new school. The new school will replace Robb Elementary School.

The Texas Tribune reported that the donations were made to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District's nonprofit arm, The Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation. The foundation is seeking donations for making the school district more secure, building the new school, and building a memorial park at the existing Robb Elementary location.

Hal Harrell, Uvalde CISD superintendent, said of the donation, "It'll definitely be part of the healing process."

The district will work with architect firm Huckabee to work up plans for the new school, along with Joeris, a San Antonio-based construction company. Both companies will donate their services.

Harrell said, "I'm just immensely grateful. Humanity showed up in a great big way."

According to Harrell, he hoped the school district can open the new school in the summer of 2024.