19 Pairs Of Small Shoes Encircle Arizona Capitol In Honor Of Uvalde Victims

A vigil was held at the Arizona State Capitol in honor of the Uvalde school shooting victims, reported ABC 15.

19 pairs of small shoes were placed around the state capitol to represent the children that were killed in the massacre.

There were several in attendance of the vigil who were grieving and calling for change. The flags outside the capitol were flown at half-staff while several officials and leaders were demanding more to prevent gun violence.

Leda Devlieger, a third grade teacher in Gilbert, was in attendance and was clearly shaken by the tragedy. Devlieger said, "I haven't stopped crying since. I went to school this morning afraid of what my students might ask or say and they didn't say much. Some of them share names with my students. There was a little girl names Tess and I have a Tess in my classorom. Their faces, they're the same ages."

Devlieger was asked why she continues teaching, and she replied, "This is hard for me to say, I actually am leaving teaching this year."

Devlieger said that the main reason for stepping away is finances, but events like this are definitely a factor. She said, "I would be lying if I didn't say that these other factors play into it. We're heroes one minute. Then people hate us the next minute. I've thought many times what would I do if somebody came to my room and you know, I would leave my kids motherless."