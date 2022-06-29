James Harden Declines $47.4 Million Option: Report

Harden, 32, averaged 22 points and 10.3 assists during the 2021-22 NBA season, having joined the Sixers after being traded from the Brooklyn Nets for former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons in February.

The Sixers, however, fell short of their high postseason expectations, having lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs for the fourth time in five years, once again falling short of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Harden was previously acquired by the Nets in a mid-season trade the previous year, following an eight-year tenure with the Houston Rockets as one of the league's brightest stars.

