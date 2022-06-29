James Harden Declines $47.4 Million Option: Report
By Jason Hall
June 29, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden has reportedly declined the $47.3 million option on the final year of his contract and will become a free agent, but intends to re-sign with the Sixers as part of a less expensive deal to allow the franchise to have more "financial flexibility to bolster the roster," sources with knowledge of the situation told the Athletic's Shams Charania on Wednesday (June 29) afternoon.
"Harden’s sole focus: Win a title in Philadelphia next season," Charania tweeted. "Harden returned to his workout and on-court regimen much sooner than usual this offseason, pouring his full focus on 2022-23 and a championship run."
Harden, 32, averaged 22 points and 10.3 assists during the 2021-22 NBA season, having joined the Sixers after being traded from the Brooklyn Nets for former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons in February.
The Sixers, however, fell short of their high postseason expectations, having lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs for the fourth time in five years, once again falling short of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Harden was previously acquired by the Nets in a mid-season trade the previous year, following an eight-year tenure with the Houston Rockets as one of the league's brightest stars.
