Lloyd Banks Reunites With Conway The Machine On Their New Collaboration

"Always been superstitious/Ain't no way around the PTSD from the cruel conditions," Banks raps. "Everything is independent now, droppin' on due permission/Probably learn a thing or two if you listen, my n***a, You mean, lil Soulja, he'll holla back when the dance is over/Two middle fingers, put 'F**k yous' up to the cancel culture."



Their latest song is the third collaboration between Lloyd Banks and Conway The Machine. The former G-Unit rapper hopped on Conway's 2017 song "Bullet Klub" with Benny The Butcher as well as his 2020 banger "Juvenile Hell" off his 2020 album From King To A GOD. "Menace" is set to appear on Banks' forthcoming album The Course Of The Inevitable 2, which is the sequel to his 2021 album. The first installment consists of 18 tracks including collaborations with Freddie Gibbs, Roc Marci, Benny The Butcher, Styles P, Ransom and Vado.



Lloyd Banks hasn't confirmed the exact release date for The Course Of The Inevitable 2, but he did reveal that it would be out this summer. Listen to Banks' new song with Conway The Machine below.



