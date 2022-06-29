Machine Gun Kelly Shares Bloody Pics After Breaking A Glass On His Face

On Tuesday night (June 28), Machine Gun Kelly celebrated selling out New York City's Madison Square Garden in a pretty intense way: smashing a champagne flute on his forehead. The rapper-turned-rocker didn't seem to be fazed because he performed "My Ex's Best Friend" right after (even though he should've opted for "Bloody Valentine") and documented it all on his Instagram story. Now MGK's immortalized the night in an Instagram post that shows close ups of the gory aftermath, and it looks painful. There's a massive gash on his eyebrow and dried blood dribbled down his face and onto his shirt. In addition to sharing those photos, he also shared the platinum ticket MSG gifts artists who sell it out, and the Empire Building getting lit pink in honor of his new documentary, Life in Pink.

Thankfully, MGK didn't miss this opportunity to name drop his song, captioning the post: "NYC you’re my bloody valentine." Check it out below.

Warning: Explicit Content