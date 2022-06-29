Machine Gun Kelly Smashes Glass On His Face While Celebrating Milestone

Machine Gun Kelly took the phrase "Bloody Valentine" to the next level after an impromptu celebration left him with a bloody cut on his face.

The Mainstream Sellout artist was at a restaurant in New York City celebrating his successful sold-out show at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (June 29) when things got a bit intense and he shattered a glass against his face, per Page Six.

MGK took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a clip of him holding a champagne glass and speaking into a microphone in front of a crowd. Captioning the video, "and this is when things turned," the rapper-rocker told the crowd, "I don't give a f---, bro. I don't give a s---," then smashed the glass into his face, sending shards of glass flying and causing onlookers to gasp.

The shocking move didn't seem to faze MGK as he went on to perform "My Ex's Best Friend" as blood dripped down his face. He shared the unique performance in another Story alongside the caption "f--- it."

Photos of the bloody aftermath can be seen here.

MGK's show at Madison Square Garden was a huge milestone for him as the legendary venue sold out in 10 minutes, he said in another Story prior to the concert. He even received a platinum ticket from The Garden to celebrate the achievement.

The Empire State Building was also lit up pink to honor the rocker following the premiere of his new Hulu documentary Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink, an honor that left him speechless as he wrote "i have no worlds 💓"