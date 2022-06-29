Selena Gomez Reveals Which Of Her Projects Taylor Swift 'Really Loved'

"Sorry," Selena said before her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short jumped in with some jokes. "We thought you meant Rod Taylor," said Martin as the cast laughed on. "That's good," said Short while Selena covered her face with her hands. "I couldn't think of another Taylor."

Taylor and Selena's friendship made headlines earlier this month when Swift commented on one of Selena's makeup tutorials for her company Rare Beauty. "It's giving CEO it's giving gorgeousness it's giving friends forever," Taylor commented with Selena replying back, "For life."

The pair first met while Selena was dating Nick Jonas and Taylor was dating Joe Jonas. The two have publicly supported each other ever since. "We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical," Gomez said in a 2017 interview. "It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked. It was the best thing we got out of those relationships."

