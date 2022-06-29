Selena Gomez Reveals Which Of Her Projects Taylor Swift 'Really Loved'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 29, 2022
Everyone knows Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are great friends and Selena gave fans a glimpse into just how supportive Taylor is of her career. During a recent interview with USA Today for the second season of her hit Hulu show Only Murders In The Building, revealed that the singer/songwriter reached out to her after the first season aired.
"I think a few people reached out," she said. "I know Taylor really loved it." The interviewer then hit back with, "Taylor Swift? Just to clarify for those who aren't on a first-name basis," referring to the pair's decade-long friendship.
📹 | @selenagomez shared in a recent interview that “Taylor really loved” Season 1 of #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding [@USATODAY] pic.twitter.com/vGT3esOAoL— Taylor Swift News 🧣 (@TSwiftNZ) June 28, 2022
"Sorry," Selena said before her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short jumped in with some jokes. "We thought you meant Rod Taylor," said Martin as the cast laughed on. "That's good," said Short while Selena covered her face with her hands. "I couldn't think of another Taylor."
Taylor and Selena's friendship made headlines earlier this month when Swift commented on one of Selena's makeup tutorials for her company Rare Beauty. "It's giving CEO it's giving gorgeousness it's giving friends forever," Taylor commented with Selena replying back, "For life."
The pair first met while Selena was dating Nick Jonas and Taylor was dating Joe Jonas. The two have publicly supported each other ever since. "We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical," Gomez said in a 2017 interview. "It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked. It was the best thing we got out of those relationships."
The first three episodes of season 2 of Only Murders In The Building are now streaming on Hulu.