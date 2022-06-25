Taylor Swift Fangirls Over BFF Selena Gomez And It's Absolutely Adorable

We already knew Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are BFF goals — but the duo took it one step further this week.

The Only Murders In The Building star posted a TikTok on Thursday (June 23) doing a makeup tutorial with some of her Rare Beauty products. The song in the background was, of course, her bestie's — "The Man."

Fans in the comment section went wild for the "Taylena" moment.

"Selena using her besties song 💅🏼," one user said.

"did she just promote her brand and taylor’s music at the same time?" said another.

"It's giving CEO it's giving gorgeousness it's giving friends forever," said another. Oh wait, that was Taylor! Selena replied to her comment, "For life."

The two met while Selena was dating Nick Jonas and Taylor was dating Joe Jonas, according to E! News. The Carolina singer has been Selena's hype woman ever since.

"There's so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don't know about because we don't necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do. She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family," Selena said in an interview with WSJ Magazine in 2020.

You can watch Selena Gomez's TikTok video below!