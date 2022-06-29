Suspect Accused Of Killing Non-Profit CEO Arrested At Dulles Airport

Authorities have arrested the man suspected of fatally shooting Gret Glyer, the founder and CEO of DonorSee, a non-profit crowdfunding platform, while he was asleep in his Virginia home.

The City of Fairfax Police Department said they took 33-year-old Joshua Daniel Danehower into custody at Dulles International Airport, where he worked for FedEx.

Captian Jeff Hunt told reporters that Danehower was "an acquaintance of the family" and received a tip that was involved in the murder. While they have not determined a motive for the killing, Hunt said investigators believe that Danehower acted alone.

"We conducted interviews. Someone came forward and said we should look at Danehower," Hunt said. "There is no reason to believe he was colluding with anyone, and we believe he acted alone."

Hunt said that Danehower entered Glyer's home and shot him in his bed.

"Multiple rounds were fired at Mr. Glyer while he was asleep in bed," Hunt said. "The investigation also revealed that Mr. Glyer's wife was asleep at the time of the shooting and was lying in bed next to him."

Glyer's wife was unharmed. Glyer's two children were also home at the time and were not injured in the shooting.

"Gret was my best friend and an incredible husband and father," Glyer's wife said in a statement. "He had an amazing heart for helping the people who need it most, and I know that legacy will live on."