'Suspicious' Package Delivered To Georgia Women's Clinic

By Logan DeLoye

June 29, 2022

An unusual looking package was placed outside of a women's clinic this morning in Johns Creek near Atlanta. According to WSB-TV, the mysterious package delivery has caused all nearby roads to be shut off to the public. Police are currently investigating the contents of the backpack thats sits in front of the clinic on Old Alabama Road.

Nothing has been reveled regarding the contents of the backpack, but WSB-TV mentioned that police are being extra careful due to it's specific location. One reporter out of Atlanta has detailed the possibility of a bomb squad being called to the scene just incase. Officials have also considered sending a robot to check the contents of the bag to ensure the safety of police and fellow investigators. There has been no information released regarding possible footage leading to the discovery of who placed the package in front of the clinic, what they looked like, or what they were driving.

The women's clinic is located near various grocery stores, restaurants, schools, a country club, and a church. The entire parking lot of the clinic is being blocked off by crime scene tape, and roads remain closed while investigations proceed in determining the contents of the bag.

