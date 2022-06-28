Georgia Man Vanishes In Lake Just Feet Away From Friends

A man native to Macon county was enjoying a lake day with friends when all of a sudden, he was nowhere to be found. According to WSB-TV, he was mere feet away from all his friends when the incident occurred, yet; no one even saw him go into the water. It was later discovered that 30-year-old Larry Rainey Jr. had drowned. The incident occurred on Sunday evening at the Ocmulgee River sandbar. The Ocmulgee River is a tributary of the Lake Jackson Dam and runs 255 miles throughout the state. It is a popular fishing and swimming destination for locals.

It took a while to locate Rainey Jr. after he went missing, because no one was able to tell authorities exactly where he went or what happened to him. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, along with park rangers and concerned citizens near the area, searched with little prevail for hours.

It was not until the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department Dive team was called in to search the lake for Rainey Jr. that a body was found, and the cause of death determined. WSB-TV mentioned that the Bibb County Coroner’s Office arrived at the lake and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.