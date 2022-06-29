Texas Bullet Train Gets Nod Of Approval — But There's A Catch

Your commute from Dallas to Houston could be cut by two and a half hours by a high-speed bullet train. Said train just got a major nod of approval by the Texas Supreme Court, but there's a catch.

The Texas Supreme Court on Monday (June 27) ruled in favor (5-3) of Texas Central's $30 billion project to bring a bullet train the region, according to 9News. The company is now entitled to private land between Dallas and Houston where the trail will be built on "eminent domain."

What is eminent domain? Basically, the government can seize privately-owned property as long as they pay for it. In this case, Texas Central would pay "fair-market rates" to get the land it needs to build the 240-mile railway between Dallas and Houston.

"We are appreciative to the Texas Supreme Court for their time and consideration of this important issue as we continue work on this innovative high-speed passenger train rail," Texas Central said.