Texas High School Student Struck And Killed By Train

By Dani Medina

March 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A 15-year-old Texas high school student was struck and killed by a train earlier this week.

On Tuesday, a Killeen High School student died after being struck by a train along 38th Street near the school, according to KWTX. Police received a call shortly after 4:30 p.m. that said there was a "fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a train at the train tracks on 38th Street." Police arrived on the scene minutes later to find a 15-year-old girl who was struck by the train.

"We were advised that the victim is a KISD student. Officers and detectives are actively investigating this incident and there is no additional information at this time," police said.

Killeen ISD sent a message to parents, obtained by KWTX that said:

"It is with great sadness that we report a Killeen High School student was involved in a tragic accident after school involving a train. We extend our sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the student’s family and friends."

Killeen High School is also offering crisis counseling to students and staff who may need it, the district told KWTX.

