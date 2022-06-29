Texas Man's Hamburger Leads To Massive Drug Smuggling Sentence

An Austin man was sentenced to over seven years in prison after eating his hamburger at the wrong time. My San Antonio reported that he went to prison for drug smuggling.

A news release from the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of Texas explains that 30-year-old Yen-Tsun Huang was sentenced for 90 months on Monday for trying to get meth across the border in 2020. He will then be under federal supervision after his release.

Huang plead guilty in November of 2020 after being arrested at the border in Falfurrias, a town south of Corpus Christi. The vehicle he was in was being driven by Amedgar Martinez. Huang was in the backseat.

When Border Patrol Agent Gerardo Quintero checked Martinez's ID, he say Huang pull out a "Big Mac Burger" and begin eating it. Court documents said, "Quintero thought it was unusual that someone would wait until the exact moment they got to the checkpoint to start eating, given that the nearest McDonald's is over 60 miles south."

A K-9 unit alerted the agents to search the vehicle further. That's when they found three bricks of meth taped to Huang's leg.