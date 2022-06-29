The 1975 Share Big Announcement In Unconventional Way

By Katrina Nattress

June 30, 2022

Photo: Samuel Bradley

The 1975 have been teasing their fifth album all month, and now they're giving fans some answers. The band had already announced it would be releasing a new single called "Part of the Band" on July 7. On his personal Instagram account, singer Matty Healy shared the song's lyrics, as well as a snippet of new music, but he and his bandmates revealed the new album's title and track listing in a more unconventional way: mailing fans postcards.

The album is titled Being Funny In A Foreign Language, and it will comprise 11 songs, including "The 1975" opening track that appears on every album. Though the band has yet to divulge when the album will be coming out, at least fans know there will be new music coming next week. The new project is the follow-up to 2020's Notes On A Conditional Form.

See Healy's post and the album's track listing below.

The 1975 Being Funny In A Foreign Language Track Listing

01 The 1975

02 Happiness

03 Looking for Somebody (To Love)

04 Part of the Band

05 Oh Caroline

06 I’m in Love With You

07 All I Need to Hear

08 Wintering

09 Human Too

10 About You

11 When We Are Together

The 1975
