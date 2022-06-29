The 1975 Share Big Announcement In Unconventional Way

The 1975 have been teasing their fifth album all month, and now they're giving fans some answers. The band had already announced it would be releasing a new single called "Part of the Band" on July 7. On his personal Instagram account, singer Matty Healy shared the song's lyrics, as well as a snippet of new music, but he and his bandmates revealed the new album's title and track listing in a more unconventional way: mailing fans postcards.

The album is titled Being Funny In A Foreign Language, and it will comprise 11 songs, including "The 1975" opening track that appears on every album. Though the band has yet to divulge when the album will be coming out, at least fans know there will be new music coming next week. The new project is the follow-up to 2020's Notes On A Conditional Form.

See Healy's post and the album's track listing below.