WATCH: Black Bear Perches Atop Minnesota Family's Bird Feeder

Why do bears have to be dangerous when they look so cute? While it's not smart to interact with a bear in the wild, it's perfectly safe to watch a video of a cute bear online from the comfort of your own home. Luckily for us, one northern Minnesota resident recently got footage of some adorable black-bear antics on their phone, according to WCCO.

The black bear climbed their way up a bird feeder, which was stationed in the yard a mere few feet away from a window. The bird feeder appears to have once resembled a small house sitting on top of a pole, but the roof of the mini home seems to have been ripped off and discarded on the ground below the feeder, resting atop a pile of bird seed.

It is unclear if the bear is responsible for this home renovation. In the video, the individual recording can be heard saying, "There's my busted feeder. It's gone now." Either way, the bear took advantage of the opportunity and decided to sit on the top of the feeder and snack on the remaining seeds in the tiny bird home. After a few knocks on the glass window, the bear realizes it is not welcome, makes their way down the feeder and saunters off.

The individual, Twitter user @AH55408, posted the video on their account with the caption, "Northern Minnesota can be WILD. My mother had quite the shock to see this little guy in her bird feeder this morning." Check out the video below.