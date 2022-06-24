This Is The Most Beautiful Campground In Minnesota

In a world where everything is available to you at your fingertips, everyone needs to disconnect sometimes. One fun and easy way to do just that is to spend some time in the great outdoors. You can turn your phone off, shed your responsibilities for a while and breathe in some fresh air. If you are looking to escape to the wilderness, we suggest you check out the best campground in your state.

Outside asked their writers and editors for their favorite campsites across the country, allowing them to tap into a wealth of local expertise. They named the Horseshoe Lake Campground as the best site in Minnesota. Here's what they had to say about it:

I grew up taking canoe trips in the Boundary Waters with my dad, and I’ve always had a soft spot for this northern paradise. It’s hard to go wrong with any of the area’s campsites, but among the best are those at Horseshoe Lake, a narrow, scenic body of water that is home to excellent walleye fishing. The lake offers seven official sites, and the entire area is fairly protected from the wind. Plus, its narrow size makes for epic sunrises and sunsets and premium moose spotting. Book your permits and camping through the BWCA (from $6).

