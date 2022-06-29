Where To Find The Best Hot Dog In Michigan

Frankfurter, weenie, hot dog — whatever you chose to call it. The fact of the matter is Americans eat approximately seven billion hot dogs just between Memorial Day and Labor Day, according to National Hot Dog and Sausage Council President Eric Mittenthal. With such a high demand, hot dog joints come in a variety of different shapes and sizes, from carts to brick-and-mortar buildings. But all hot dogs and hot dog joints are not created equal. We're here to help you find the best sausage served on a sliced bun in your state.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of all the best hot dog joints across the United States. They named Duly's Place in Detroit as the place to get the best hot dogs in Michigan. The restaurant was even featured in an episode of Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown. Here's what they had to say about it:

Duly's Place was featured on Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown, but customers say the fame didn't get to their heads and it's the same unpretentious hot dog spot that locals have loved for years. "Service was friendly, breakfast was great, and the Coney Dog and cheese fries were next level delicious!" wrote one reviewer.