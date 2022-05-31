What To Order At The Best Diner In Michigan

Diners are an American staple. They offer a wide-range of American cuisine and a casual atmosphere to sip your coffee and enjoy some scrambled eggs. And because they are so beloved by Americans, there is no shortage of amazing diners to enjoy.

Eat This, Not That worked with Yelp to determine which diner was the best in each state. They measured each diner by the number of reviews and star ratings they received, and also decided the diner must also serve more than just breakfast.

They decided that Rosy's Diner in Escanaba is the best diner in Michigan, and one Yelp user named the homemade corned beef hash and ham and Swiss omelets as the best items on the menu. Here's what they had to say about it:

"I can totally see why this place is rated #1! Rosy is a class act-we had the best breakfast ever this morning…homemade corned beef hash and a ham and Swiss omelet that was the best I've ever had," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "So glad we found this gem and will definitely be back-was an unforgettable experience!" No wonder Rosy's has a 4.5-star Yelp rating!

Check out the full list of the best diners in the U.S. here.