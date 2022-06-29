Where To Find The Best Hot Dog In Ohio

By Taylor Linzinmeir

June 29, 2022

Asian hot dog, fried sausage, spicy chinese cabbage, hot chili sauce, spring onions, cress, bun
Photo: Getty Images

Frankfurter, weenie, hot dog — whatever you chose to call it. The fact of the matter is Americans eat approximately seven billion hot dogs just between Memorial Day and Labor Day, according to National Hot Dog and Sausage Council President Eric Mittenthal. With such a high demand, hot dog joints come in a variety of different shapes and sizes, from carts to brick-and-mortar buildings. But all hot dogs and hot dog joints are not created equal. We're here to help you find the best sausage served on a sliced bun in your state.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of all the best hot dog joints across the United States. They named Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace in Columbus as the place to get the best hot dog in Ohio. Here's what they had to say about it:

When in Ohio, you can't beat the hot dogs at Dirty Frank's, a joint with a dive bar atmosphere that stays open late (so if you're craving a dog after a night of bar hopping, you know where to go). Dirty Frank's uses Vienna beef frankfurters, but there are also vegetarian and vegan options. And if toppings are your favorite part, hold on to your hat—there are over 50 topping options ranging from mango chutney to crushed Fritos.
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.