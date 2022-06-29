Where To Find The Best Hot Dog In Wisconsin

Frankfurter, weenie, hot dog — whatever you chose to call it. The fact of the matter is Americans eat approximately seven billion hot dogs just between Memorial Day and Labor Day, according to National Hot Dog and Sausage Council President Eric Mittenthal. With such a high demand, hot dog joints come in a variety of different shapes and sizes, from carts to brick-and-mortar buildings. But all hot dogs and hot dog joints are not created equal. We're here to help you find the best sausage served on a sliced bun in your state.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of all the best hot dog joints across the United States. They named Hot Dog Avenue in Wisconsin Dells as the best place to get a hot dog in Wisconsin. Here's what they had to say about it:

Hot Dog Avenue promises a taste of Vienna in Wisconsin, and it's a huge hit with the locals. The menu offers eight hot dog styles, with the most popular being the Green Bay Dog, which is made with melted cheddar cheese and chili. "Good amount of hotdogs on the menu and lots of other good stuff as well. I had the Green Bay dog, which was chili and nacho cheese. Also had the Chicago dog, the normal style you'll get anywhere else," wrote a reviewer. "Both were awesome. I especially loved their steamed poppy seed buns (the bun makes a difference). Definitely a great place to stop for a meal!"