1 Arizona Eatery Is Among 'Most Stunning Historic Restaurants In The US'

By Ginny Reese

June 30, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Each state is filled with beloved, iconic, old restaurants.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's most stunning historic restaurants. The website states, "Think small inns and taverns that played witness to the American Revolution, as well as restaurants that can count presidents among their diners – whether that be as part of a campaign trail or as a casual stop off for the head of state to unwind."

One Arizona eatery landed on the list. The Palace Restaurant and Saloon in Prescott is among America's most stunning historic restaurants. LoveFOOD explains:

"In 1877, The Palace Restaurant and Saloon opened on Prescott’s famous Whiskey Row – an area that became full of saloons. However, it was The Palace that became a popular spot for men to check work notices, host political races and organize cattle spreads. As a result, it remains one of the oldest frontier saloons in Arizona. It has sustained some serious damage over the years, including a fire in 1900 which caused the entire property to be rebuilt."

Click here to check out the full list of America's most stunning historic restaurants.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.