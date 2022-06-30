1 Arizona Eatery Is Among 'Most Stunning Historic Restaurants In The US'

Each state is filled with beloved, iconic, old restaurants.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's most stunning historic restaurants. The website states, "Think small inns and taverns that played witness to the American Revolution, as well as restaurants that can count presidents among their diners – whether that be as part of a campaign trail or as a casual stop off for the head of state to unwind."

One Arizona eatery landed on the list. The Palace Restaurant and Saloon in Prescott is among America's most stunning historic restaurants. LoveFOOD explains:

"In 1877, The Palace Restaurant and Saloon opened on Prescott’s famous Whiskey Row – an area that became full of saloons. However, it was The Palace that became a popular spot for men to check work notices, host political races and organize cattle spreads. As a result, it remains one of the oldest frontier saloons in Arizona. It has sustained some serious damage over the years, including a fire in 1900 which caused the entire property to be rebuilt."

