1 Arizona Town Among America's Best BBQ Cities For 2022

Barbecue is an American classic. Whether your favorite is Carolina pulled pork sandwiches, sweet Memphis barbecue ribs, or Texas brisket, each state has cities that are better equipped for the classic barbecue.

Lawn Starter compiled a list of America's best BBQ cities for 2022. The website states, "What are the key ingredients of the best BBQ city? Award-winning barbecue restaurants, experience hosting a “master-level” competition, multiple barbecue festivals, and high ratings, among others."

According to the list, one Arizona city placed among America's top 50 BBQ cities. Scottsdale came in at number 49 on the list. It was 48th overall in the hosting ranking and 32nd overall for accolades. The city was 28th overall for access.

Here are the top ten BBQ cities in America:

St. Louis, MO Kansas City, MO Chicago, IL Springfield, MO Orlando, FL Overland Park, KS Austin, TX Chattanooga, TN Houston, TX

