2 Of America's Best Boardwalks Are In Washington State

Boardwalks are a great way to get a taste of a city or town through games, mini amusement parks, restaurants, shops and all kinds of experiences. You'll typically find these tourist spots along a beach or at their most vibrant during the summer.

Since many big-name cities and smaller communities have their own boardwalks, Cheapism found the best ones across the country. According to the website, two of the most amazing boardwalks in America are located in Washington state: Long Beach and the Seattle Waterfront!

Here's why writers chose the Long Beach Boardwalk:

"Like most oceanside scenery in the Pacific Northwest, this boardwalk in Washington state offers something more rugged and remote than its counterparts in California. The elevated pathway runs a half-mile over coastal wetlands and a trail originally traced by Lewis and Clark, featuring picnic areas and interpretive displays within walking distance of downtown Long Beach."