2 Of America's Best Boardwalks Are In Washington State
By Zuri Anderson
June 30, 2022
Boardwalks are a great way to get a taste of a city or town through games, mini amusement parks, restaurants, shops and all kinds of experiences. You'll typically find these tourist spots along a beach or at their most vibrant during the summer.
Since many big-name cities and smaller communities have their own boardwalks, Cheapism found the best ones across the country. According to the website, two of the most amazing boardwalks in America are located in Washington state: Long Beach and the Seattle Waterfront!
Here's why writers chose the Long Beach Boardwalk:
"Like most oceanside scenery in the Pacific Northwest, this boardwalk in Washington state offers something more rugged and remote than its counterparts in California. The elevated pathway runs a half-mile over coastal wetlands and a trail originally traced by Lewis and Clark, featuring picnic areas and interpretive displays within walking distance of downtown Long Beach."
They also explained why they picked the Seattle Waterfront:
"Ferries take off regularly for remote Puget Sound islands from the southern end of Seattle's downtown waterfront, where the city's gold rush history shines through souvenir shops such as Ye Olde Curiosity Shoppe and old-fashioned midway games at Miner's Landing. A stroll northward will take you past multiple wooden piers, seafood eateries, a giant Ferris wheel and the city aquarium before ending at the striking Olympic Sculpture Park. But get ready for even more: Seattle has undertaken a $668 million revitalization project and the waterfront will be under construction until 2024."
