This Is The Best Beach In Washington State

By Zuri Anderson

April 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

There's nothing like a nice and pleasant beach trip. Not all beaches rest along the sea, though. You can get your fix from hot springs, marinas, lakes, rivers, and other bodies of water. Depending on your plans, it can be an all-day affair filled with fun, relaxation, and maybe some tourist activities.

If you've ever wondered about the best beach near you, TripSavvy has a list for that. They found the most exciting beaches in every state, including Washington.

Writers chose Ruby Beach as their pick for the Evergreen State:

"In the Pacific Northwest region of the U.S., several beaches attract families and friends each summer. The wide Ruby Beach, just off Highway 101 on the southwest coast of the Olympic Peninsula, is perfect for its accessibility, bald eagle and western gull sightings, and beachcombing opportunities. Managed by the National Park Service, the coastal waters here are home to various marine life. Nesting colonies of birds, like tufted puffins, live in the rocky landscape. Low tide at Ruby Beach is an excellent time to wander the grounds, looking for shells and signs of sea life."

For more scenic beaches to put on your bucket list, click HERE for TripSavvy's full report.

