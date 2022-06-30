5 Texas Towns Among America's Best BBQ Cities For 2022

Barbecue is an American classic. Whether your favorite is Carolina pulled pork sandwiches, sweet Memphis barbecue ribs, or Texas brisket, each state has cities that are better equipped for the classic barbecue.

Lawn Starter compiled a list of America's best BBQ cities for 2022. The website states, "What are the key ingredients of the best BBQ city? Award-winning barbecue restaurants, experience hosting a “master-level” competition, multiple barbecue festivals, and high ratings, among others."

According to the list, five Texas cities placed among America's top 50 BBQ cities. Austin came in at number 8 on the list. It was second overall in the hosting ranking and 25th overall for accolades.

Here are the Texas cities that landed on the list, along with their ranking:

Austin- 8

Houston- 10

Lubbock- 21

Plano- 45

San Antonio- 50

Here are the top ten BBQ cities in America:

St. Louis, MO Kansas City, MO Chicago, IL Springfield, MO Orlando, FL Overland Park, KS Austin, TX Chattanooga, TN Houston, TX

Click here to check out the full list.