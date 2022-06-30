Adorable TikTok Spurs Search Of Lost Stuffed Animal At Milwaukee Airport

The General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee has a very unique lost and found system that they like to call their "lost crew". The lost and found items in question are a handful of stuffed animals that travelers have left at the airport over the years; and they are quite the rag tag crew!

Each animal is taped with the date that they were found at the airport, and is put on display in the lost and found area where all the other missing stuffed animals reside. A TikTok video posed by the airport details the newest stuffed animal crew member, as well as the rest that have not been claimed.